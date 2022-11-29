Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, November 30

Groups C and D will wrap up their group stage campaigns on Wednesday and with nobody already eliminated, there’s still plenty to play for across the board. Group D kicks off the action at 10 a.m. ET with Australia vs. Denmark and Tunisia vs. France, while Group C will wrap up the day at 2 p.m. ET with Poland vs. Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico.

Out of both groups, France are the only team to have clinched a spot in the round of 16. Their match against Tunisia won’t have much implication for them as they’ve all but locked up the top spot in the group as well. The only team with a chance of topping them would be Australia, but they’d need a win over Denmark combined with a France loss and some help in the goal differential column. Tunisia will hope to log an upset in hopes of finishing in second place, although it’s already a long shot and they’ll need some extra help from Denmark to make that happen. The Danish side can clinch a spot with a win over Australia and a Tunisia loss or draw.

Group C is a tight race with Poland sitting at the top, clear of Argentina and Saudi Arabia by just one point. A win or draw with Argentina would clinch a spot for Robert Lewandowski’s side, while Saudi Arabia will hope for a win over Mexico to punch their ticket to the round of 16. Argentina have one clear mission: win and they’re in. A loss would see Lionel Messi’s side make a group stage exit regardless of the other match’s result, as would a draw combined with a Saudi Arabia win. Mexico absolutely need a win to stay alive and even then might need some help from Poland to make it happen. A draw or loss against Saudi Arabia would see El Tri fail to qualify for the round of 16 for the first time since 1978.

With plenty of different scenarios for each team to advance or go home, here’s a look at the full schedule for Wednesday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Wednesday, November 30

Australia vs. Denmark

Start time: 10 a.m.

Odds: Australia +650, Draw +340, Denmark -215

Tunisia vs. France

Start time: 10 a.m.

Odds: Tunisia +750, Draw +360, France -240

Poland vs. Argentina

Start time: 2 p.m.

Odds: Poland +750, Draw +330, Argentina -225

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Start time: 2 p.m.

Odds: Saudi Arabia +380, Draw +310, Mexico -145