How to watch Wales vs. England in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Wales and England face off on Tuesday, November 29. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
England Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Harry Kane of England warms up during the England Training Session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It’s a United Kingdom clash as Wales take on England in the final match of Group B. England can advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw, while Wales need a win and some help with tiebreakers to have a shot at the round of 16.

Wales are huge +700 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while England are -220 favorites. The draw comes in at +330.

Wales vs. England

Date: Tuesday, November 29
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

