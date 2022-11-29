How to watch Wales vs. England in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

It’s a United Kingdom clash as Wales take on England in the final match of Group B. England can advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw, while Wales need a win and some help with tiebreakers to have a shot at the round of 16.

Wales are huge +700 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while England are -220 favorites. The draw comes in at +330.

Wales vs. England

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.