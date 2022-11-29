Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 30

Groups C and D will wrap up their group stages on Wednesday as most teams are still fighting for a spot in the round of 16. France are the only team out of the two groups to have clinched advancement, but they’ll also be looking to finish on top of the group with a win or draw against Tunisia.

Ahead of Wednesday’s action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props on the final matchday for these two groups. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Olivier Giroud anytime goalscorer vs. Tunisia (+150)

I’m taking Giroud as an anytime goalscorer again because the 36-year-old striker is just one goal away from becoming France’s all-time top scorer. He’s currently sitting at 51 goals for his nation, tied with Thierry Henry for the top spot. Giroud bagged a brace in the opening match against Australia and looked poised to break the record against Denmark, but he was unable to find the back of the net despite taking two shots. With France’s spot in the round of 16 already booked, look for Giroud to push a little harder to get his 52nd all-time goal.

Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer vs. Poland (+100)

Any time you can bet on Messi scoring on a prop with plus odds, it’s generally good value. Messi has had a hand in every one of Argentina’s three goals so far through the tournament, as he’s scored two of the goals himself and assisted on the third. Argentina absolutely need a win to advance, so they’ll be pushing even harder and it seems inevitable that Messi will get on the score sheet for the third match in a row.

Robert Lewandowski to have 2 or more shots on target vs. Argentina (+250)

Poland aren’t expected to get the win over Argentina, but Lewandowski will leave it all out on the field as he seeks his second-ever goal in the World Cup. The Barcelona superstar has logged seven total shots overall through the first two matches, with three of those on target and one ending up in a goal. He doesn’t have the best service from the Polish midfield, but the 34-year-old striker is likely to make some great runs at the goal and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up with more than two shots on frame by the end of the match.