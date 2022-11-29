 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Iran vs. USA in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Iran and USA face off on Tuesday, November 29. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Christian Pulisic of USA speaks with Weston McKennie of USA during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Iran and USA head into the final Group B match with both teams looking to advance to the knockout round. Iran can qualify with a win, while they could get in with a draw if England win or draw against Wales. A loss does Iran no good. USMNT must win or they will be eliminated from the World Cup.

The Americans are slight moneyline favorites at +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook, although this line has alternated between -105 and +105 for a while. Iran come in as +300 underdogs while a draw is priced at +235.

Iran vs. USA

Date: Tuesday, November 29
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation