How to watch Iran vs. USA in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Iran and USA head into the final Group B match with both teams looking to advance to the knockout round. Iran can qualify with a win, while they could get in with a draw if England win or draw against Wales. A loss does Iran no good. USMNT must win or they will be eliminated from the World Cup.

The Americans are slight moneyline favorites at +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook, although this line has alternated between -105 and +105 for a while. Iran come in as +300 underdogs while a draw is priced at +235.

Iran vs. USA

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.