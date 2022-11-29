Ecuador vs. Senegal picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Ecuador and Senegal will both look to lock up a spot in the round of 16 as the two sides face off in Group A’s final matchday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET as the winner, if there is one, will advance out of the group. The action can be watched on FS1 or Telemundo along with a livestream option on the Fox Sports app or Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Ecuador: +145

Draw: +220

Senegal: +215

Moneyline pick: Draw +220

Ecuador have surprised at the tournament so far, led by Enner Valencia scoring all three of the team’s goals through the first two matches. They put together a comprehensive win against Qatar to start off the campaign followed by an unexpected 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. Senegal will look to hand the Ecuadorians their first loss after eliminating Qatar with a 3-1 win last Friday.

I’m expecting a hard-fought match from both sides while Enner Valencia continues to be the difference maker for his team. Back a draw at a great value of +220 as both teams have everything to play for.

How each team can advance: