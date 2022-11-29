Ecuador vs. Senegal picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Ecuador and Senegal will both look to lock up a spot in the round of 16 as the two sides face off in Group A’s final matchday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET as the winner, if there is one, will advance out of the group. The action can be watched on FS1 or Telemundo along with a livestream option on the Fox Sports app or Peacock.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ecuador vs. Senegal
Date: Tuesday, November 29
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Ecuador: +145
Draw: +220
Senegal: +215
Moneyline pick: Draw +220
Ecuador have surprised at the tournament so far, led by Enner Valencia scoring all three of the team’s goals through the first two matches. They put together a comprehensive win against Qatar to start off the campaign followed by an unexpected 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. Senegal will look to hand the Ecuadorians their first loss after eliminating Qatar with a 3-1 win last Friday.
I’m expecting a hard-fought match from both sides while Enner Valencia continues to be the difference maker for his team. Back a draw at a great value of +220 as both teams have everything to play for.
How each team can advance:
- Ecuador will advance with a win or a draw.
- Senegal will advance with a win, or a draw combined with a Qatar win over Netherlands by three or more goals. If Qatar beat Netherlands by just two, it will come down to the goals scored tiebreaker between Senegal and the Dutch side.