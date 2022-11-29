Netherlands vs. Qatar picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Netherlands take on Qatar on the final day of Group A play, needing a win or a draw to book their spot in the round of 16. With the host country already eliminated from the knockout rounds, it’s a fairly simple scenario for the Dutch side to get out of the group. They’ll kick off at 10 a.m. ET from Al Bayt Stadium. Both Group A matches will be played simultaneously, with Ecuador and Senegal getting underway at the same time.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Netherlands: -450

Draw: +550

Qatar: +1400

Moneyline pick: Netherlands -450

This one is essentially a no-brainer as the Netherlands are all but guaranteed to get a positive result. Qatar were eliminated from contention after losing their second straight match with a 3-1 loss to Senegal as they still sit on the bottom of the table with zero points.

Netherlands will look for another goal from standout Cody Gakpo, who leads the team with two after scoring one in each of their first two matches. Davy Klaassen is the only other player to have scored so far this tournament, although I wouldn’t be surprised if they find goals from multiple players in this game with the likes of Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn going at the Qatari backline.

Expect a multi-goal win from the Dutch side as they cruise to a finish at the top of the group.

How each team can advance: