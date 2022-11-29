Wales vs. England picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Wales and England meet in the final match of Group B with qualification in the knockout round on the line for both teams. England will advance with a win or draw, while Wales need a win with some other results to win on tiebreakers.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wales vs. England

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -220

Draw: +330

Wales: +700

Moneyline pick: England -220

The USA-Iran match will be going on simultaneously, so Wales won’t really know if they have to change their approach until halftime. England are going for the win to get the top seed in Group B. Seeding matters for the knockout round but England don’t have the luxury of knowing exactly what seed they can be with each potential result. Looking too far ahead can have major consequences in a tournament like this, so expect England to stay focused and get the job done with three points to close out group play.

How each team can advance: