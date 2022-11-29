Iran vs. USA picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Iran and USA meet in what is expected to be a tense Group B contest to fight for a spot in the round of 16. Iran can qualify with a win, or can get in with a draw if England win or draw against Wales. The USMNT must win to qualify for the knockout round. Otherwise, the Americans will be going home.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Iran vs. USA

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Iran: +300

Draw: +235

USA: +100

Moneyline pick: USA +100

The Americans might have put themselves in some hot water with their social media antics ahead of this match, not that Iran needed any additional motivation to compete. This match might have a chippy start, and it’s not out of the possibility Iran’s defenders take a few cheap shots on the American forwards. However, Gregg Berhalter’s squad is fighting for its World Cup life. Expect USA to do enough to get a win here and secure a place in the round of 16.

How each team can advance: