Iran vs. USA picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Iran and USA meet in what is expected to be a tense Group B contest to fight for a spot in the round of 16. Iran can qualify with a win, or can get in with a draw if England win or draw against Wales. The USMNT must win to qualify for the knockout round. Otherwise, the Americans will be going home.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Iran vs. USA
Date: Tuesday, November 29
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Iran: +300
Draw: +235
USA: +100
Moneyline pick: USA +100
The Americans might have put themselves in some hot water with their social media antics ahead of this match, not that Iran needed any additional motivation to compete. This match might have a chippy start, and it’s not out of the possibility Iran’s defenders take a few cheap shots on the American forwards. However, Gregg Berhalter’s squad is fighting for its World Cup life. Expect USA to do enough to get a win here and secure a place in the round of 16.
How each team can advance:
- Iran will advance with a win, or a draw combined with a England win or draw against Wales. A loss will eliminate Iran.
- USA will advance with a win. A draw or loss will eliminate USA.