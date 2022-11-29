What channel is Iran vs. USA World Cup match on and when does it start?

There’s a spot in the round of 16 on the line when Iran take on USA in the final match in Group B. There’s been some tension in the build-up to this match on social media, with USMNT’s Twitter account scrubbing a symbol of Iran’s flag when previewing the matchup. U.S. soccer noted it was a one-time instance in a show of support for Iranian women’s rights, but Iran are likely going to file a protest and should come out hard in this match.

Iran had enough motivation with a spot in the round of 16 on the line, so USA’s Twitter antics won’t provide any additional boost. It might create a chippy atmosphere, which could lead to some rough challenges and early cards.

This could be the last match of Gregg Berhalter’s career as the USA manager, so it’s going to be interesting to see what lineup he starts with and the tactics he uses. Christian Pulisic will be counted on to deliver the winning moment for the Americans, similar to what Landon Donovan did for USA in 2010 against Algeria.

Iran vs. USA

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Moneyline odds: USA +100, Draw +235, Iran +300

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.