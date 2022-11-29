Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 28

With just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, there aren’t too many options for bettors when it comes to grabbing player props. However, here’s a few we think you should consider for the day’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anfernee Simons over 5.5 assists vs. Clippers (+105)

Simons has topped this number in three of the last five games, while his two unders have come at five assists. The point guard has made up for Damian Lillard’s absence and the Clippers are missing four rotation guys Tuesday, which will impact them heavily defensively. Look for Simons to keep dishing out the assists here and go over this mark.

Luka Doncic under 32.5 points vs. Warriors (-125)

Doncic has gone under this mark in three of his last four games, and the Warriors know they’re going to have to slow him down to have a chance tonight. Golden State held Doncic under this mark in three of the five playoff games last year, so the Warriors believe they have the formula to lock up the Mavericks star. Take the under on what is a massive number for Doncic.

Jalen Brunson over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Pistons (-130)

Brunson is doing well in New York this season after joining the Knicks in free agency, averaging 21.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. He’s hitting just 32.2% of his shots from deep, so the efficiency still needs to be better. However, the point guard has gone over this line in four of his last six games and gets a favorable matchup against the Pistons. Take the over here.