NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, November 29

With just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, finding DFS values will be a bit more challenging. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks, $4,500

Robinson is a force in the middle for New York and just had two massive showings against the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies. The big man looks healthy after battling some knee issues early in the year and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons. He should have another solid game Tuesday.

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,800

Mann has topped 28.0 DKFP in the last three games as he’s been playing heavy minutes over the injured Luke Kennard. Kennard is once again out tonight against the Trail Blazers, which means Mann should be featured heavily in the rotation. He has the most upside of the value plays on this slate.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $4,200

Looney doesn’t possess much upside but he provides a solid floor averaging 21.0 DKFP per game. He was solid in last year’s conference finals against the Mavericks, who don’t have much size on the inside. That gives Looney a good shot at racking up a double-double in this contest and delivering great production for this price point.