Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

We’ve got a rematch of the Western conference finals from a year ago when the Golden State Warriors face off against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night. The Warriors won that playoff series 4-1 on their way to the NBA title.

The Warriors are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.

Warriors vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1.5

Dallas actually won three of the four regular season meetings between these teams last season and will look to bounce back after a rough loss to the Bucks Sunday. The Warriors, however, are on a hot streak right now with three straight wins. Even though Golden State is on the road, this is too small of a spread to back the Mavs. Take the defending champions here.

Over/Under: Under 228

Even though the Warriors are on fire offensively this season, the Mavericks are one of the best defensive teams and will have the home crowd behind them. Golden State has been poor defensively so far this year but can lock in and adapt in what should be a relatively low-scoring game. Take the under in this one.