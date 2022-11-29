Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night to cap off TNT’s doubleheader. This matchup has lost a lot of its luster with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard all sidelined due to injuries.

The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 211.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers -3.5

Even though the Clippers have plenty of depth, they’ll be without four key rotation players tonight as Luke Kennard and John Wall have also been ruled out. That’s simply too much to overcome against a Portland team which has adjusted to playing without Lillard. Anfernee Simons has established himself as an offensive star and Jerami Grant is excelling with his new team. Take Portland to win and cover Tuesday.

Over/Under: Over 211

Even with the star power missing, this number is simply too low to back the under. These two teams do rank near the bottom of the league in points per game and are solid defensively but will do enough to go over this number.