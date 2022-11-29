Opening odds for 2022 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods’ annual charity tournament, the Hero World Challenge, will bring together some of the best golfers in the world in the first weekend of December. The tournament, which involves a field of 20 top PGA TOUR members, will run from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4 at Albany in the Bahamas. The proceeds from the tournament go to the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods himself recently withdrew from his highly-anticipated return to the course at the Hero World Challenge, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Even without him joining the field, though, the tournament is packed full of some of the biggest names in the sport, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, and Xander Schauffele.

In 2021, Viktor Hovland beat Scheffler by one stroke with a final score of 18-under to win. Hovland returns this year, along with several other former champions, including Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama.

Rahm enters the tournament as the favorite to win, with his odds set at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler is behind him at +750, and Hovland comes in at +1600.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Hero World Challenge, which tees off Thursday morning.