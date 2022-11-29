Week 13 PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings

Week 12 continued to show just how good we have it with the top end wide receivers in the NFL. Justin Jefferson continues to dominate and he took a slight lead over Stefon Diggs this week with the most fantasy points for a wide receiver. But, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams aren’t too far behind. It should be a fun race to the finish.

Injury news to monitor

All signs point toward Ja’Marr Chase being able to return this week against the Chiefs. He would quickly become a Top-5 play in a game that should have plenty of scoring.

Mike Williams tweaked his ankle injury in Week 11 and couldn’t go in Week 12. He has a chance to play this week, but will need to get on the practice field.

Darnell Mooney is done for the season with an ankle injury and Equanimeous St. Brown and Chase Claypool are dealing with their own injuries. We’ll need practice reports to help sort this one out during the week.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings