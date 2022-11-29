Week 13 quarterback fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL and fantasy football season! We’ve got a good battle between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts for the most quarterback fantasy points on the season. All three have been key picks for fantasy football teams this season and should be able to continue to put up big numbers into the fantasy playoffs.

Injury news to monitor

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a rib injury to go along with his thumb fracture, but could still play this week against the Bears. Hopefully we’ll learn more soon, but there’s a chance he turns out to be a game-time decision this week..

Matthew Stafford’s status is very much up in the air, as he suffered two concussions relatively close together. He will of course need to be cleared out of concussion protocol to be able to play, but will the team shut him down in what appears to be a lost season?

Justin Fields has a dislocated non-throwing shoulder and could return this week against the Packers.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings