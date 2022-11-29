Week 13 PPR running back fantasy football rankings

Week 12 was highlighted by a huge game out of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as he surpassed 300 total yards and hit a 80+ yard walk off rushing touchdown in overtime. What a season from the soon to be free agent. LEt’s take a look at who might have the next big breakout game.

Injury news to monitor

Elijah Mitchell will miss 6-8 weeks with a knee sprain, while Christian McCaffrey is “day-to-day” with knee discomfort. Jordan Mason will see work in the run heavy 49ers offense.

Travis Etienne appears to have avoided a significant injury and looks like he has a good shot at playing this weekend in a great matchup with the Lions.

Michael Carter is dealing with a low ankle sprain, so has a shot to play this week. If he can’t go, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson should split work against the Vikings.

Jeff Wilson is dealing with a calf injury, but was able to finish the game last week. His counterpart, Raheem Mostert, wasn’t able to play, but has a chance to return this week.

Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol , but is progressing and has a chance to play this week against the Chiefs.

Leonard Fournette wasn’t able to go last week with a hip injury, but may be able to return this week. He would likely limit Rachaad White’s upside if he can play.

Damien Harris didn’t practice on Monday due to a thigh injury. If he can’t go Thursday against the Bills, Rhamondre Stevenson would get the bulk of the running back work.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 fantasy football PPR running back rankings