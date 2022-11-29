Week 13 PPR running back fantasy football rankings

Week 12 was highlighted by a huge game out of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as he surpassed 300 total yards and hit a 80+ yard walk off rushing touchdown in overtime. What a season from the soon to be free agent. LEt’s take a look at who might have the next big breakout game.
Injury news to monitor
Elijah Mitchell will miss 6-8 weeks with a knee sprain, while Christian McCaffrey is “day-to-day” with knee discomfort. Jordan Mason will see work in the run heavy 49ers offense.
Travis Etienne appears to have avoided a significant injury and looks like he has a good shot at playing this weekend in a great matchup with the Lions.
Michael Carter is dealing with a low ankle sprain, so has a shot to play this week. If he can’t go, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson should split work against the Vikings.
Jeff Wilson is dealing with a calf injury, but was able to finish the game last week. His counterpart, Raheem Mostert, wasn’t able to play, but has a chance to return this week.
Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol , but is progressing and has a chance to play this week against the Chiefs.
Leonard Fournette wasn’t able to go last week with a hip injury, but may be able to return this week. He would likely limit Rachaad White’s upside if he can play.
Damien Harris didn’t practice on Monday due to a thigh injury. If he can’t go Thursday against the Bills, Rhamondre Stevenson would get the bulk of the running back work.
Teams on bye
Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals