Week 13 PPR tight end fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season. We’e endured a long season of poor tight end play and that didn’t change in Week 13. No tight end toppd six receptions or 76 yards and the players who hit those numbers were Hayden Hurst and Josh Oliver. You didn’t start Oliver and Hurst didn’t get into the end zone, so you were pretty uch beholden to tight ends who found the end zone, as usual.

Injury news to monitor

Isaiah Likely missed last week with an ankle injury, which gave Josh Oliver a shot to backup Mark Andrews and put up a big fantasy game. We can’t expect the backup tight end to always put up good fantasy numbers, but the Ravens are one of the few teams where that makes sense.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 fantasy football PPR tight end rankings