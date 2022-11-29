Week 13 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Week 12 is in the rearview mirror as we coast into Week 13, but before we get too far away, let’s take a look at who the top D/STs were last week. As usual, playing your D/STs against bad quarterbacks is they way to fantasy upside. This week the Dolphins led the way with 20 fantasy points against Kyle Allen and the Texans. The Chiefs took it to Bryce Perkins and the 49ers had no trouble with Andy Dalton.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Streaming options for Week 13

Cleveland Browns D/ST vs. Houston Texans

The Texans are reaching into historically awful territory and their change from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen didn’t do much good last week. The Browns will get DeShaun Watson back this week and shouldn’t have any trouble getting a lead and then letting Myles Garrett pin his ears back and go after the quarterback.

The Rams will either go with Bryce Perkins or John Wolford with Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol. Either of those quarterbacks are worth starting D/STs against, so go grab the Seahawks if you can.

Week 13 fantasy football D/ST rankings