How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on November 29

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re now less than two weeks away from the Deadline pay-per-view, which will take place on Saturday, December 10. The card is starting to take shape and the developmental brand will continue the build on tonight’s show.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Two weeks ago, it was announced that the first ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place at Deadline with one for the men and one for the women. Five superstars will try to pick up the most falls in a 25-minute gauntlet and the winner will earn a title opportunity. Tonight, Shawn Michaels along with Road Dogg, X-Pac, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze will announce the participants for both the men’s and women’s matches.

It was made official last week that the main event of Deadline will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Apollo Crews. Crews earned his opportunity by defeating J.D. McDonagh a few weeks ago and the two are looking forward to a competitive match. Last week, we got a video package of the champ getting some relaxation before the match by fishing. We’ll see if the challenger gets a similar video package tonight.

North American Champion Wes Lee successfully defended his title against Carmelo Hayes in the main event of last week’s show. He barely got time to celebrate before a returning Dijak laid a brutal beatdown on him to end the show. We’ll see if the former T-Bar of Retribution speaks tonight.

Also on tonight’s show, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will team with Nikkita Lyons to battle Toxic Attraction in a six-woman tag team match. We’ll also get Roxanne Perez going one-on-one with Indi Hartwell.