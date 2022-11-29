Who can clinch a berth in the knockout stage on Tuesday, November 29

The 2022 World Cup has moved into the decisive third round of group stage play. Group A and Group B play their final matches of the stage on Tuesday, November 29, and the results of those four matches will determine the two teams each group will send to the knockout stage.

The final day of each group features the four teams playing at the same time. The idea is that teams won’t adjust their strategy based on the other teams that had already played. It adds some solid drama to an already dramatic tournament.

Group A

On Tuesday, we get started at 10 a.m. ET with Ecuador facing Senegal on FS1 and the Netherlands facing Qatar on FOX. The Dutch and Ecuador are tied atop the group with four points from a win and a draw apiece. Senegal is in third place with three points and Qatar is in last place.

Qatar has been eliminated from the tournament, but can play spoiler. Here’s a look at all the possible scenarios.

Netherlands win, Ecuador win : Netherlands and Ecuador clinch the two berths. First and second place would depend on tiebreakers.

: Netherlands and Ecuador clinch the two berths. First and second place would depend on tiebreakers. Netherlands win, Senegal win : Netherlands wins the group and Senegal claims the second berth.

: Netherlands wins the group and Senegal claims the second berth. Netherlands win, Ecuador-Senegal draw : Netherlands wins the group and Ecuador claims the second berth.

: Netherlands wins the group and Ecuador claims the second berth. Netherlands-Qatar draw, Ecuador win : Ecuador wins group, Netherlands claims the second berth.

: Ecuador wins group, Netherlands claims the second berth. Netherlands-Qatar draw, Senegal win : Senegal wins group, Netherlands claims the second berth.

: Senegal wins group, Netherlands claims the second berth. Netherlands-Qatar draw, Ecuador-Senegal draw : Netherlands and Ecuador clinch the two berths. First and second place would depend on tiebreakers.

: Netherlands and Ecuador clinch the two berths. First and second place would depend on tiebreakers. Qatar win, Ecuador win : Ecuador wins group, Netherlands claims the second berth.

: Ecuador wins group, Netherlands claims the second berth. Qatar win, Senegal win : Senegal wins group and which of Netherlands or Ecuador advances with second spot depends on tiebreakers.

: Senegal wins group and which of Netherlands or Ecuador advances with second spot depends on tiebreakers. Qatar win, Ecuador-Senegal draw: Ecuador wins group and which of Netherlands or Ecuador advances with second spot depends on tiebreakers.

Group B

The second set of games take place at 2 p.m. ET and will see the USA face Iran and England face Wales. USA-Iran will take place on FOX and England-Wales will take place on FS1. All four teams remain alive in the race for a knockout stage berth. Here’s a look at all the possible scenarios.