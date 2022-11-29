Paul George, Jaden Ivey, Kawhi Leonard headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 29

We’ve got just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which makes for a short injury report. Here’s a look at the injuries for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 29

Immanuel Quickley (knee) - questionable

Quickley has actually been getting a ton of run behind Jalen Brunson and would be a nice value add if he is able to suit up tonight.

Jaden Ivey (knee) - questionable

Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle) - questionable

If Ivey is out, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes are nice filler options. Bogdanovic’s absence would further elevate Saddiq Bey as Detroit’s top offensive threat.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT

John Wall (injury management) - OUT

The Clippers are having some issues on the injury front with their top stars out and some key role players dealing with ailments. Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann are the DFS plays to back in this contest.