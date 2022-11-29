 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paul George, Jaden Ivey, Kawhi Leonard headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 29

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 29 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers walk on to the court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 20, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which makes for a short injury report. Here’s a look at the injuries for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 29

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Immanuel Quickley (knee) - questionable

Quickley has actually been getting a ton of run behind Jalen Brunson and would be a nice value add if he is able to suit up tonight.

Jaden Ivey (knee) - questionable
Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle) - questionable

If Ivey is out, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes are nice filler options. Bogdanovic’s absence would further elevate Saddiq Bey as Detroit’s top offensive threat.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT
John Wall (injury management) - OUT

The Clippers are having some issues on the injury front with their top stars out and some key role players dealing with ailments. Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann are the DFS plays to back in this contest.

