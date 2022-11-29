Pick on the total for UC Irvine-San Diego State on November 29

The San Diego State Aztecs return to the mainland after playing in Maui a week ago and will be greeted with a test at home from the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday.

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. San Diego State (-12, 137.5)

The Anteaters last season led the country in opponent’s 3-point shooting percentage and are back to playing intimidating defense this season, allowing 68 points or fewer in every game this season.

UC Irvine already has a big road win on their resume, having taken down Oregon 69-56 and last season got a 58-50 win over Boise Stare, who was beat out San Diego State for the Mountain West title a season ago.

San Diego State is improved on offense from a season ago, but are far from an offensive machine, ranking 107th in points scored on a per possession basis while UC Irvine ranks 126th in this category.

After ranking first among Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis, the team currently ranks 122nd, but has come against an early season schedule that includes games against BYU, Stanford, Ohio State, Arizona, and Arkansas.

Perennially both teams in Tuesday’s clash are to of the top defensive teams on the west coast and will look up in another low scoring affair.

The Play: UC Irvine vs. San Diego State Under 137.5

