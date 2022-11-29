Live updates for who will advance from Group A based on current results of final matches

The 2022 World Cup has reached the elimination stage. The knockout rounds do not start until Saturday, December 3, but Tuesday brings the start of the third round of group stage play. Group A and B play on Tuesday and will determine each of their two teams that will advance to the Round of 16. Two groups will sort that out each day through Friday.

Heading into Tuesday, Netherlands and Ecuador are tied atop the Group A standings with four points on one win and one draw. Senegal is third with three points on a win and a loss. Qatar is in last place with two losses and has been officially eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage.

On this final day, the Netherlands is facing Qatar and Ecuador is facing Senegal. Both matches started at 10 a.m. ET. We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

23rd minute projected standings

Both games are scoreless halfway through the first half. In Senegal-Ecuador, Senegal has four shots with none on goal and Ecuador has two shots with none on goal. In Netherlands-Qatar, the Dutch have seven shots and one on goal while Qatar has one shot on goal.

Netherlands, 1-2-0, 5 points, +2 GD, 3 GF, 1 GA Ecuador, 1-2-0, 5 points, +2 GD, 3 GF, 1 GA Senegal, 1-1-1, 4 points, 0 GD, 3 GF, 3 GA Qatar, 0-1-2, 1 point, -4 GD, 1 GF, 5 GA

Pre-match standings