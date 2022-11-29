Cody Gakpo scores to put Netherlands up 1-0 on Qatar in World Cup

The Netherlands has jumped on top of Qatar 1-0 in their final group stage match of the 2022 World Cup. Cody Gakpo knocked in a right footed shot from the center of the box after an assist from Davy Klaassen. This is Gakpo’s third goal in as many matches in Qatar.

GAKPO DOES IT AGAIN



He now has 3 goals in 3 games for the Netherlands

The Dutch entered Tuesday’s match tied with Ecuador atop the Group A standings with four points. Senegal was a point back in third place while Qatar was already eliminated from knockout stage contention. The Dutch advance to the knockout stage with a draw. Ecuador and Senegal are playing at the same time and are scoreless at this point. The Dutch had the tiebreaker edge prior to this goal.