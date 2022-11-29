 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cody Gakpo scores to put Netherlands up 1-0 on Qatar in World Cup

The Dutch are moving closer to claiming their group and advancing.

By David Fucillo
Cody Gakpo of Netherlands in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Netherlands has jumped on top of Qatar 1-0 in their final group stage match of the 2022 World Cup. Cody Gakpo knocked in a right footed shot from the center of the box after an assist from Davy Klaassen. This is Gakpo’s third goal in as many matches in Qatar.

The Dutch entered Tuesday’s match tied with Ecuador atop the Group A standings with four points. Senegal was a point back in third place while Qatar was already eliminated from knockout stage contention. The Dutch advance to the knockout stage with a draw. Ecuador and Senegal are playing at the same time and are scoreless at this point. The Dutch had the tiebreaker edge prior to this goal.

