Ismaila Sarr converts penalty kick to put Senegal in front vs. Ecuador [VIDEO]

Ecuador and Senegal appeared to be headed into the halftime break locked in a 0-0 draw in the final group stage match, which would’ve seen the South American side go through if the result held. However, Senegal won a penalty off a questionable foul cal in the box and Ismaila Sarr made no mistakes from the spot to give his side a 1-0 lead. Senegal need a win to qualify for the knockout round.

PENTALY FOR SENEGAL



A penalty is awarded after this collision in the box ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3Kmx3BTzbF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

GOAL SENEGAL



Too easy for Ismaïla Sarr pic.twitter.com/MaxVtu8ZtJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

These types of collisions are usually not called and are considered a part of the game. Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie did collide into Sarr, so by the letter of the law a foul isn’t completely out of the question. However, it doesn’t look like Hincapie was intentionally not playing the ball and simply got too close to Sarr with his body going at full speed. It’s a tough decision but ultimately might be the right one.

Netherlands are leading 1-0 at halftime over Qatar, so this result would see Senegal through and send Ecuador home. Expect the South American side to throw the kitchen sink at Senegal in the second half in an attempt to get at least the draw they need to advance.