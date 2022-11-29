 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Netherlands play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

The Dutch squad has advanced to the knockout stage as the winners of Group A. We break down what’s next for them in the Round of 16.

By DKNation Staff
Cody Gakpo of Netherlands celebrates with Marten De Roon after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Netherlands beat Qatar on Tuesday 2-0 and have clinched first place in Group A. The Dutch only needed one point to advance, but their win coupled with Senegal beating Ecuador 2-1 will result in the Netherlands winning the group and Senegal finishing in second place.

The two squads will now advance to the knockout stage, which begins on Saturday, December 3. As the group winner, the Netherlands will face the second place team in Group B. That squad is unknown heading into Tuesday afternoon’s final group play at 2 p.m. ET.

The standings heading into England-Wales and USA-Iran has England in first place, Iran in second, the USA in third, and Wales in fourth. As it is currently situated, the Netherlands would face Iran in the Round of 16. The match would take place Saturday at 10 a.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium.

However, all four teams are in play as potential opponents for the Dutch, including the USA. The USMNT would get the Netherlands with a win and an England win. The Americans would avoid the Dutch with a win and an England loss or an England draw if the USA outscores Iran by five goals.

We’ll update this in a few hours once Group B has completed its matches.

