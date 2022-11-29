Who will Netherlands play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

The Netherlands beat Qatar on Tuesday 2-0 and have clinched first place in Group A. The Dutch only needed one point to advance, but their win coupled with Senegal beating Ecuador 2-1 will result in the Netherlands winning the group and Senegal finishing in second place.

The two squads will now advance to the knockout stage, which begins on Saturday, December 3. As the group winner, the Netherlands will face the second place team in Group B. That squad is unknown heading into Tuesday afternoon’s final group play at 2 p.m. ET.

The standings heading into England-Wales and USA-Iran has England in first place, Iran in second, the USA in third, and Wales in fourth. As it is currently situated, the Netherlands would face Iran in the Round of 16. The match would take place Saturday at 10 a.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium.

However, all four teams are in play as potential opponents for the Dutch, including the USA. The USMNT would get the Netherlands with a win and an England win. The Americans would avoid the Dutch with a win and an England loss or an England draw if the USA outscores Iran by five goals.

We’ll update this in a few hours once Group B has completed its matches.