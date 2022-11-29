 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ecuador, Senegal trade goals in three-minute span, Senegal up 2-1 [VIDEO]

Senegal are in position to advance.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Ecuador v Senegal: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ecuador knew they needed to get forward in the second half of their final group stage match against Senegal after falling down 1-0. Senegal would go to the knockout round if the result held and Moises Caicedo wasn’t having it.

A draw would send Ecuador to the knockout stage, so it was Senegal’s turn to get forward. Kalidou Koulibaly, normally known for his defensive prowess, made a rare move into the box on a free kick and was in the perfect spot following a deflection. He made no mistake with his shot and put Senegal back in position to advance.

In re-taking the lead, Senegal now sits in second place in Group A while Ecuador drops back to third. Netherlands is beating Qatar 2-0 and is on track to win the group. Ecuador needs a draw to advance, so there is plenty still on the line for them as we head toward the final ten minutes and stoppage time. Look for Ecuador to get even more aggressive in desperation time.

