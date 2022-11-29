Who will Senegal play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Senegal won a wild 2-1 back-and-forth affair with Ecuador on Tuesday and will advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to clinch first place in Group A and Senegal will take the second advancement slot.

Senegal took a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute when Ismaïla Sarr scored on penalty. Ecuador equalized in the 67th minute on a Moises Caicedo goal, but Senegal responded quickly. Kalidou Koulibaly scored three minutes later and the Lions of Teranga held off Ecuador the rest of the way.

Senegal and the Netherlands will now advance to the Round of 16, which begins on Saturday, December 3. As the second place finisher in the group, Senegal will face the winner of Group B. That squad is unknown heading into Tuesday afternoon’s final group play at 2 p.m. ET.

The Group B standings heading into the afternoon have England in first place, Iran in second, the USA in third, and Wales in fourth. Three points separate first place England from fourth place Wales, so every possible outcome is on the table. England faces Wales and the USA faces Iran on Tuesday.

As it is currently situated, Senegal would face second-place Iran in the Round of 16. The match would take place Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium.

All four teams remain in play as potential opponents for Senegal, including the USA. The USMNT would face Netherlands with a win over Iran and an English loss. If the USA won and England won, Senegal would face England. If Iran beat the USA and England lost or drew Wales, Senegal would face Iran. A Wales matchup is possible but it would require Wales beating England by at least six goals.

We’ll update this in a few hours once Group B has completed its matches.