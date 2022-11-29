Who will England play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

England is crushing Wales on Tuesday, leading 3-0 in the back half of the second half. Once this result is made official, the Three Lions will advance to the Round of 16 having clinched first place in Group B. England entered the day able to clinch the group outright with a win or a draw and some favorable outcomes.

As the group winner, England will face Senegal, who finished second in Group A. The Round of 16 match will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium.

This marks England’s 12th trip to the knockout stage and sixth time in the past seven World Cup tournaments. Four years ago, England finished in fourth place after losing to Belgium in the third place match. This is the second time Senegal has advanced out of the group stage. In 2002, they reached the quarterfinals and finished in seventh place overall after losing to Turkey.

This is the first time England and Senegal will play each other in a national team match.