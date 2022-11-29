USMNT releases starting XI vs. Iran for third World Cup match

The USMNT have released their starting XI for the final match of the group stage in the 2022 World Cup. It could also be their final match of the World Cup and might be Gregg Berhalter’s final starting lineup as manager of the national team. Here’s a look at who the Americans are going with in this do-or-die match against Iran.

The big surprises here, outside of the exclusion of Gio Reyna once again, are Josh Sargent coming back into the starting lineup and Cameron Carter-Vickers getting in the team. The rest of the side remains unchanged, which is no surprise. We’ll see how Berhalter uses his substitutes, but Reyna and Brenden Aaronson should see the pitch at some point. It’ll be hard to justify Carter-Vickers’ selection if the USA start slow in this match.

The USA must win this match to advance to the knockout stage.