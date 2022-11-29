Live updates for Iran vs. USA Group B match at 2022 World Cup

Iran and USA enter the final match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup needing a result to get into the knockout round. Iran would secure a spot in the knockout stage with a win, while a draw would have them waiting on the result of the England-Wales contest. For USMNT, the equation is much simpler. A win would put the Americans in the round of 16, while a draw or loss sends Gregg Berhalter’s side home.

Here we’ll bring you the latest updates from this Group B match, and keep an eye on England-Wales as well and occasionally update you on proceedings there.

USA vs. Iran live updates

Halftime - It’s 1-0 USA at the break and probably could’ve been 2-0 if Tim Weah’s goal was upheld. It looked like the speedy winger was onside at the time of the pass, and certainly it was close enough to at least get a second look on VAR. Nevertheless, the Americans have put on an absolutely dominant performance in the first half and 45 more minutes of this will secure a spot in the knockout round.

So. Close.



An offside call rules out a potential second goal for the USMNT pic.twitter.com/mKGnvpQi0m — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

38th minute - GOAL USA! Pulisic finishes off the move started by Weston McKennie and Dest, but also suffers an injury on the play. We’ll see if he can continue or whether he gets subbed off but he’s done his job for the Americans who now lead 1-0.

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP @USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

35th minute - USA are finding a lot of success up the right side of the pitch with Sergino Dest and Yunus Musah. Both are overpowering Iranian midfielders and testing the back line well but the forwards have been unable to put any services into the back of the net thus far. We’re still at 0-0, and England-Wales is also deadlocked at the same score.

Tim Weah gets a look at goal but sends it above the crossbar pic.twitter.com/GIGafBZubO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

28th minute - Another big chance for the Americans, but Tim Weah’s header goes right to the goalkeeper. It felt like Weah had enough time to let this deflected ball fall to his feet but it is yet another opportunity for USA. Iran are on their heels right now and have been for much of this match. The question now is whether USA actually do take advantage on the scoreboard.

What a CHANCE for the USMNT pic.twitter.com/jyg1QlRAiU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

20th minute - It has been all USA so far in terms of possession and chances. Iran are holding on defensively but by a thread. The Americans have built immense pressure and are not allowing Iran to get out on the counter attack, but unfortunately that hasn’t resulted in any goals yet. The operating word here is “yet” because if USA keep this up, there’s bound to be a favorable bounce or deflection which sits perfectly for a USMNT player to take advantage.

11th minute - The best chance of the game for the Americans came here with Pulisic connecting on a header off a cross. He didn’t get great contact, leading to a relatively easy save but the intent has been great from the Americans.

The @USMNT is knocking



Pulisic gets a header off but it's saved by Beiranvand pic.twitter.com/OHlUjLNlxC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

10th minute - The Americans have had several good chances and are on the front foot early in this match, which is a good sign. Christian Pulisic might’ve made a mistake not passing the ball to Josh Sargent on an early breakaway but USA are getting opportunities. Iran have had a few attacking chances themselves, but nothing too serious to trouble Matt Turner. We’re still at 0-0 here, and England-Wales is also 0-0.

Pregame - We should mention there has been some controversy in the lead-up to this match with USA scrubbing the center symbol on Iran’s flag when it released a preview graphic on social media. Iran’s federation said it would file a complaint with FIFA, who themselves have been highly questionable for not allowing certain displays on jerseys during this tournament. A U.S. soccer spokesperson said the gesture was a one-time thing to show support for Iranian women’s rights, but we’ll see if any of those feelings bleed into this match and things get chippy to start.

Here’s a look at the USMNT starting XI. Most of the team is intact, although Josh Sargent is back in the XI and Cameron Carter-Vickers gets his first start. Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson will come off the bench again if they make an appearance.