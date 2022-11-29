Round of 16 matchups for 2022 World Cup bracket

As the group stage begins to wrap up, the matchups in the round of 16 are beginning to get set. Here’s how the overall bracket is shaping up, with seedings and matchups updated as more teams start to qualify for the knockout stage.

Round of 16 bracket

Top half

Netherlands (A1) vs. USA (B2)

C1 vs. D2

E1 vs. F2

G1 vs. H2

Bottom half

England (B1) vs. Senegal (A2)

D1 vs. C2

F1 vs. E2

H1 vs. G2

Quarterfinals bracket

Top half

Winner of A1-B2 vs. Winner of C1-D2 (QF1)

Winner of E1-F2 vs. Winner of G1-H2 (QF2)

Bottom half

Winner of B1-A2 vs. Winner of D1-C2 (QF3)

Winner of F1-E2 vs. Winner of H1-G2 (QF4)

Semifinals bracket

Top half

Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2 (SF1)

Bottom half

Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4 (SF2)

Final

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

Here’s an alternative visual of the bracket.