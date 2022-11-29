KEVIN HART CONTEST: Reignmaker Football Giving Players Chance to go Behind the Scenes

You know that guy Kevin Hart? Yeah, the one who calls out some of football’s best athletes in the DraftKings Reignmakers commercial (and has been in a movie or two). Well, he’s about to record another spot with DraftKings, and one lucky Reignmakers Football player could get a look at the process.

The winner of Week 13’s $20K Kevin Hart x Reignmakers will not only win $5K, they’ll also be flown out to Los Angeles to go behind the scenes for an upcoming DraftKings commercial shoot with Hart!

Reignmakers Football players can enter the $20K Kevin Hart x Reignmakers right now. The contest will lock on December 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

