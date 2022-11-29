Live updates for who will advance from Group B based on current results of final matches

The 2022 World Cup has reached elimination time in the group stage. The knockout rounds do not start until Saturday, but Tuesday brings the start of the third round of group stage play. The United States is facing its biggest match in recent memory, needing a win over Iran to advance to the Round of 16.

Heading into Tuesday, the Group B standings feature England in first place, Iran in second place, the USA in third place, and Wales in fourth place. One point separates each team from the team around them, so any of the four teams can still advance with the right combination of results.

On this final day for the group, the USA will face Iran and England will face Wales. Both matches kick off at 2 p.m. ET. The USA and Wales can only advance with wins, Iran can advance with a draw, and England can advance with any result depending on their score and the result of USA-Iran.

We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

Halftime projected standings

The USA almost added a second goal at the end of the first half, but it was waved off as Tim Weah was ruled offsides.

England, 1-2-0, 5 points, +4 GD, 6 GF, 2 GA USA, 1-2-0, 5 points, +1 GD, 2 GF, 1 GA Iran, 1-0-2, 3 points, -3 GD, 4 GF, 7 GA Wales, 0-2-1, 2 point, -2 GD, 1 GF, 3 GA

38th minute projected standings

Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to give the USA a 1-0 lead. They move into second place with England holding the tiebreaker on goal differential.

England, 1-2-0, 5 points, +4 GD, 6 GF, 2 GA USA, 1-2-0, 5 points, +1 GD, 2 GF, 1 GA Iran, 1-0-2, 3 points, -3 GD, 4 GF, 7 GA Wales, 0-2-1, 2 point, -2 GD, 1 GF, 3 GA

23rd minute projected standings

The two matches are scoreless a quarter of the way into the action.

England, 1-2-0, 5 points, +4 GD, 6 GF, 2 GA Iran, 1-1-1, 4 points, -2 GD, 4 GF, 6 GA USA, 0-3-0, 3 points, 0 GD, 1 GF, 1 GA Wales, 0-2-1, 2 point, -2 GD, 1 GF, 3 GA

Pre-match standings