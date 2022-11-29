 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Pulisic puts USA in front vs. Iran, suffers injury on play [VIDEO]

Captain America comes through in the first half.

By Chinmay Vaidya
IR Iran v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Christian Pulisic of United States is challenged by Ali Gholizadeh of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The Americans need a win over Iran to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup and it was Christian Pulisic who provided the first moment of brilliance for USA. The forward found his way through the box to complete the move initially created by Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest to put USA up 1-0.

Pulisic suffered an injury on the play and briefly left the pitch but did come back. This is a huge moment in the circumstances, and looked eerily similar to Landon Donovan’s goal against Algeria in 2010 that put the Americans in that knockout round. Pulisic has been knocking on the door for some time in this match and finally found the back of the net.

Expect USA to keep pushing and find another goal, as they’ve been the dominant side in this match. Dest, McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tim Weah have been dominating their side of the pitch and Iran have yet to find an answer. One more goal can provide some much-needed breathing room for USA.

