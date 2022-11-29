Christian Pulisic injured after scoring for USA vs. Iran in crucial World Cup match

USA forward Christian Pulisic was injured after scoring a goal against Iran in the 2022 World Cup in Group B play on Tuesday afternoon. Pulisic scored in the 38th minute in the first half to give the United State a 1-0 lead. Pulisic was down on the ground and was looked at by doctors before being taken off the pitch behind the net. Fortunately for the U.S., Pulisic was able to make it back on the field. With halftime approach, it’s unclear if USA will make a substitution in the second half.

The U.S. trail Iran by one point in the Group B standings, needing a win outright to advance to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup. USA tied England in their previous match and also tied 1-1 with Wales in the opener. A tie with Iran would allow them to advance unless Wales is able to defeat England by a wide margin.

Current lines have England as a wide favorite at -900 to win the group. The U.S. didn’t qualify for the World Cup back in 2018 but were able to advance to the knockout stage in 2014 and 2010.