Georgia Tech reportedly shifting focus from Willie Fritz to interim Brent Key

Georgia Tech is looking at interim Brent Key to move into a permanent head coaching position in the Yellow Jackets’ organization, per Pete Thamel.

Sources: Georgia Tech is targeting interim Brent Key to be the next head coach. The details are being worked out, and it should be finalized in the next 24 hours. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2022

Earlier this week, Tulane coach Willie Fritz was rumored to be Georgia Tech’s top target for their head coach opening after leading the Green Wave to a 10-2 season and conference championship appearance.

Fritz told the press this week that he intends to remain at Tulane next season, a statement that may have prompted the GT athletic department to start looking elsewhere. After Geoff Collins was fired in September, offensive line coach Key was promoted to the interim position, where he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record with wins over Pittsburgh, Duke, and North Carolina.

