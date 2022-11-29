 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden give England 2-0 over Wales [VIDEO]

The Three Lions look to top Group B on the final matchday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Marcus Rashford of England applauds for the fans after the Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Wales and England at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

After a scoreless first half, England finally got on the board against Wales with two quick goals courtesy of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. Rashford found the back of the net in the 50th minute before Foden added a second score one minute later.

The striker made no mistakes on this free kick, perfectly placing the ball in the far corner away from Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. The second goal came in the run of play, with Foden making a nice move on the far end of this cross to double England’s advantage.

An England win would put the Three Lions at the top of Group B, while a draw would also be enough to qualify for the knockout round. Wales need a win and some help in order to qualify for the knockout round, so this is not going to help their cause. USA are also leading Iran at the moment, and an American win would likely end any hope of Wales qualifying even if they did come back to beat England.

