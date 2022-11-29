Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden give England 2-0 over Wales [VIDEO]

After a scoreless first half, England finally got on the board against Wales with two quick goals courtesy of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. Rashford found the back of the net in the 50th minute before Foden added a second score one minute later.

WHAT A GOAL BY RASHFORD pic.twitter.com/ijnC34W4ub — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

The striker made no mistakes on this free kick, perfectly placing the ball in the far corner away from Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. The second goal came in the run of play, with Foden making a nice move on the far end of this cross to double England’s advantage.

ANOTHER FOR ENGLAND



What a start to the second half pic.twitter.com/CUu2uAKoRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

An England win would put the Three Lions at the top of Group B, while a draw would also be enough to qualify for the knockout round. Wales need a win and some help in order to qualify for the knockout round, so this is not going to help their cause. USA are also leading Iran at the moment, and an American win would likely end any hope of Wales qualifying even if they did come back to beat England.