Opening odds for England vs. Senegal matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

We’re almost into the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup and a few of the initial matchups are set. England defeated Wales on Tuesday 3-0 to advance to the knockout stage, winning Group B over the United States and Iran. England will go on to face Senegal in the Round of 16 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Senegal took down Ecuador 2-1 on Tuesday to advance out of Group A. Below we’ll look at the opening odds for England vs. Senegal.

England vs. Senegal odds

England: -180

Draw: +285

Senegal: +550

England are favored to advance out of the Round of 16 vs. Senegal. England had a pretty easy group to get out of and weren’t tested much. Senegal’s only loss in the group stage came against Netherlands, which is a tougher opponent. We still haven’t seen Harry Kane break through for England in this tournament and now would be the time for him to make an impact. He’s assisted on two goals but has yet to score in the 2022 World Cup.