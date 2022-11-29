Opening odds for the World Cup Round of 16 bracket

The 2022 World Cup is working is way through the group stage in Qatar and the knockout bracket is starting to fill up. Group A and Group B started the process on Tuesday, November 29, and the group stage will wrap on Friday when Group G and Group H each play their final matches.
Now that the Round of 16 matchups are being finalized, DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out odds for all of the matchups. The first match of the Round of 16 will see the United States face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. England will face Senegal on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 2 p.m. ET. We’ll continue updating as the rest of the field is set.
England vs. Senegal
Regular time
England: -180
Senegal: +550
Draw: +285
To advance
England: -380
Senegal: +265
USA vs. Netherlands
Regular time
USA: +330
Netherlands: -115
Draw: +250
To advance
USA: +175
Netherlands: -230