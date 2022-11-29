Opening odds for the World Cup Round of 16 bracket

The 2022 World Cup is working is way through the group stage in Qatar and the knockout bracket is starting to fill up. Group A and Group B started the process on Tuesday, November 29, and the group stage will wrap on Friday when Group G and Group H each play their final matches.

Now that the Round of 16 matchups are being finalized, DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out odds for all of the matchups. The first match of the Round of 16 will see the United States face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. England will face Senegal on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 2 p.m. ET. We’ll continue updating as the rest of the field is set.

England vs. Senegal

Regular time

England: -180

Senegal: +550

Draw: +285

To advance

England: -380

Senegal: +265

USA vs. Netherlands

Regular time

USA: +330

Netherlands: -115

Draw: +250

To advance

USA: +175

Netherlands: -230