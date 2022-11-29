 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for the World Cup Round of 16 bracket

The World Cup knockout bracket is coming together. We’ll break down opening odds as the field is settled.

By David Fucillo
Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams of United States celebrate after Christian Pulisic of United States (not pictured) scored their side’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup is working is way through the group stage in Qatar and the knockout bracket is starting to fill up. Group A and Group B started the process on Tuesday, November 29, and the group stage will wrap on Friday when Group G and Group H each play their final matches.

Now that the Round of 16 matchups are being finalized, DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out odds for all of the matchups. The first match of the Round of 16 will see the United States face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. England will face Senegal on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 2 p.m. ET. We’ll continue updating as the rest of the field is set.

England vs. Senegal

Regular time

England: -180
Senegal: +550
Draw: +285

To advance

England: -380
Senegal: +265

USA vs. Netherlands

Regular time

USA: +330
Netherlands: -115
Draw: +250

To advance

USA: +175
Netherlands: -230

