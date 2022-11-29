When was the last time USMNT made the round of 16 at the World Cup?

The USMNT are back in the knockout stage after a thrilling, tense 1-0 win over Iran in the final match of Group B. The Americans had to win to qualify for the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup and will now take on Netherlands. That match will happen Saturday, December 3 with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET.

The Americans were in the round of 16 the last two times they went to the World Cup. In 2014, they made the knockout stage after finishing as the runners-up in Group G. That was dubbed the “Group of Death” at the 2014 World Cup with Germany, Portugal and Ghana so it was a great accomplishment for the Americans to get out. They lost in the round of 16 to Belgium 2-1, with all three goals coming in extra time after a 0-0 regulation score.

Many fans remember Landon Donovan’s heroics against Algeria to send USA to the round of 16 in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa. The Americans lost in the round of 16 to Ghana 2-1, with Asamoah Gyan’s goal in extra time providing the difference.

The last time USA won a round of 16 match was in 2002 at the World Cup co-hosted by Japan and Korea. The Americans made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Germany.