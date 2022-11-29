Opening odds for Netherlands vs. USA matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

We’ve got the first matchups in the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup set, as Groups A and B have wrapped up their final matches. Netherlands, winners of Group A, will take on USA, runners-up in Group B, in the first round of 16 matchup on Saturday, December 3. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netherlands vs. USA moneyline odds (regular time)

Netherlands: -125

Draw: +245

USA: +380

Early pick: Draw +245

A draw might be a nice option for regular time, as USA showed they can contain a powerful attack in a 0-0 result against England. Netherlands have been on fire with Cody Gakpo leading the way and are rightly favored but they’ve had some struggles of their own in recent international tournaments. The Americans might see their odds improve depending on the status of Christian Pulisic but for now a draw in regular time offers tremendous value.

Netherlands vs. USA odds to advance

Netherlands: -235

USA: +175

Early pick: Netherlands -235

It’s difficult to pick against the United States from an emotional standpoint but history hasn’t favored the Americans in the round of 16. The last two instances have ended in a loss in extra time, so let’s keep going with that theme since we’ve picked a draw in regulation.