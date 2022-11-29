When is the USA’s next match at the 2022 World Cup?

The United States Men’s National Team accomplished a huge goal on Tuesday at the 2022 World Cup. The USA beat Iran 1-0 and secured a berth in the knockout stage of the tournament. England claimed the group victory with their win, but the USA advanced with the second spot in the group.

The USA will return to action on Saturday when they face the Netherlands for the first time in international competition. The Round of 16 match will take place Saturday, December 2 at 10 a.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium and will air on FOX and Telemundo.

The Americans will be underdogs for however long they can remain alive in the World Cup. In their Round of 16 match, the USA is a +340 underdog in regular time while Netherlands is -120 and a draw is +255. Odds to advance have the Netherlands installed at -235 and the USA installed at +175.

America will be looking to advance out of the Round of 16 for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.