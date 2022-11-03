Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 9?

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Week 9 features a team with Super Bowl aspirations in the Philadelphia Eagles and a team with No. 1 overall draft pick aspirations in the Houston Texans. The two teams are headed in opposite directions and will meet at 8:15 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.

The Eagles look like the clear toast of the NFC through half of the 2022 NFL season. QB Jalen Hurts is undoubtedly the league’s most improved player and is a legitimate MVP candidate, completing 67 percent of his passes, throwing for nearly 1,800 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while also running for 303 yards. His new weapon this year, A.J. Brown, posted an otherworldly performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, hauling in six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Houston’s average pass defense will face a stiff test when Brown & Co. come to town.

The Texans have self-respect, of course, but at this juncture, winning essentially does them no good. They have a legitimate chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and boy could they use it. They’ve yet to have a 100-yard receiver this season and that is likely to continue in Week 9 against Philly’s No. 4-ranked passing defense. If Houston is somehow able to come away with a win on Thursday night, it would easily be the biggest upset of the 2022 NFL season and would lead to the 1972 Miami Dolphins popping some champagne.

The Eagles are 13-point favorites and are -740 moneyline. The Texans are +540 moneyline and the point total is set at 44 at DraftKings Sportbook.