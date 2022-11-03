Breaking down NFL betting splits for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9 Thursday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, November 3. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. The Eagles are putting their undefeated 7-0 record on the line as the Texans look to improve on their 1-5-1 start.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Texans, Week 9 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Eagles are 14-point favorites. 54% of the handle and 75% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to cover.

Is the public right? Philadelphia has been one of the better teams in the league, while Houston is sitting firmly on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Eagles are getting healthier and only missing one player, which the Texans cannot say. Houston will have trouble moving the ball, and Philly should cover here.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45. 92% of the handle and 65% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? I actually think the public is wrong on this one, and I am being pessimistic and taking the under. Thursday Night Football games have been bad this year, and I’m expecting more of the same. The Eagles should be able to put up points, but I just can’t see the Texans doing their part to help this one surpass 45.

Betting the moneyline: The Eagles are road favorites with moneyline odds at -850. Moneyline odds for the Texans are at +600. 88% of the handle and 89% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to win.

Is the public right? If the Eagles lose this game, it will be one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. Philadelphia is more talented on both sides of the ball, and the Texans are potentially going to be missing their top two wide receivers. The public is right on this one, and the Eagles should move to 8-0 on the year.