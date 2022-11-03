Best DFS lineup strategy for Eagles-Texans on Thursday night

Week 9 of the NFL season is here. We have reached the halfway mark to the year, and the 2022 trade deadline has come and gone. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans will get the week started as the matchup in this week’s Thursday Night Football game. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

The Eagles have ruled out DT Jordan Davis (ankle) and CB Josiah Scott (ankle).

The Texans will be without S Grayland Arnold (quadricep), DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and C Justin McCray (concussion) as they have already been ruled out. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist, not injury related - personal matter), LB Christian Harris (thigh) and CB Desmond King (knee) are all questionable for the game.

Captain’s Chair

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles — $17,700

Hurts has upside no matter the matchup, given his high-powered offense and ability to extend drives on the ground. He has the ability to put up DFS points through the air and on the ground, even on a short week. Houston is giving up the fourth-fewest DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but Hurts should still be in your lineups.

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles — $15,600

While the wide receivers are typically the highlight of the Philly offense, we should see a Miles Sanders game on Thursday. The Texans give up the most DFS points per game to opposing running backs. He had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown last week and should be able to follow it up well in Week 9.

Value Plays

Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles — $4,800

When it comes to Thursday Night Football games, we have seen some absolute duds this year. While I don’t expect it to happen this week, kickers are almost at their most valuable on Thursday this year. The Eagles shouldn't struggle to find the endzone in the game, but the Texans are giving up the sixth-most DFS points to opposing kickers.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Houston Texans — $4,600

I refuse to write one of these articles not including a player from both teams, no matter how lopsided the matchup. Dameon Pierce is likely the only Houston player that will have value, but he is too expensive to be considered a “value” play. Enter his backup, Rex Burkhead. While the name won’t excite you, the Texans are committed to using him in interesting ways. He even threw a pass last week! Burkhead has the second-most receptions and targets on the team so throw him in your lineup and hope for the best.