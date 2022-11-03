Who to start and sit in Week 9 fantasy football for Eagles-Texans on TNF

Week 9 of the NFL season will begin on Thursday, November 3. The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. The Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line, while the Texans are a disappointing 1-5-1 heading into this week.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders is likely starting in your lineup already, but this is just a reminder to start him on a short week. He has a fantastic matchup, and even though he has been overshadowed in the offense, he should see the spotlight this week. Houston is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so keep Sanders in your lineup.

Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday Night Football games are almost synonymous with good kicker performances from how bad offenses have been this season on Thursday. There are six teams on bye this week, so go ahead and solve the kicker position for your lineup and start Elliott this week. The Eagles should have no problem moving the ball this week, but in case Houston keeps them out of the endzone a time or two, Elliott should have a good game.

Sit

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

While Sanders is a start this week, his counterpart for the Texans is not. Pierce has risen to prominence due to the lack of other playmakers in this offense. It is looking like wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss the game, which will allow the defense to focus on Pierce in the backfield. Even with his workload, you should sit him this week.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

Houston already lacks dominant pass catchers, and it seems like Cooks isn’t going to play on Thursday. He was a huge trade candidate for the Texans, but they did not move him. He has been dealing with a wrist injury and a personal matter. Even if he suits up, I would leave Cooks on your bench.