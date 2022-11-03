3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

Week 9 of the NFL season is here. There are six teams on bye this week, so you will likely have to go down the depth chart to look for players that will be active. Despite the limited options, there are still plenty of running backs that will have value this week. With that in mind, here are three running backs to start and three running backs to sit for your Week 9 fantasy football lineups.

Running Back Starts

Foreman has stepped in as the starting running back for the Panthers after they traded away star RB Christian McCaffrey. He has a tough matchup against the Bengals' defense, but backup RB Chuba Hubbard has been dealing with an ankle injury. He is expected back this week, but Foreman has played well enough to get the start and has totaled over 100 yards in each of the last two games.

D’Andre Swift was able to return last week, and he had five carries. Head coach Dan Campbell came out Tuesday and said he wished Swift had fewer carries. He clearly isn’t fully back from his injury, which should lead to more work for Williams. He had 10 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns last week and should see similar success against Green Bay.

Starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s 21-day window to return from IR has opened, so keep an eye on his status for this week. Allgeier should still be the starter this week and has a great matchup. The Chargers defense is giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Running Back Sits

The Colts traded backup running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills opening the door for Jackson to be the main backup. Starter Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle issue, but even if Jackson gets the start this weekend, he shouldn't be started. The Patriots are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per week to running backs.

James Robinson, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Robinson was traded to the Jets, and we got a glimpse into how he would be used. Michael Carter had seven carries for 26 yards, while Robinson had five carries for 17 yards. Robinson only had one target in the passing game, limiting his upside. The Bills are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running back, so leave Robinson on your bench.

The Chiefs are coming off a bye week and should be well-rested. They will take on the Titans in an AFC matchup. Edwards-Helaire has surprised this season, but I think Kansas City will pass the ball more than usual. The Titans are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, so you should sit CEH this week in a tough matchup.