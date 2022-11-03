2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

As fantasy managers start setting their starting lineups for Week 9 of the NFL season, we take a look at which WRs have favorable matchups this weekend and which ones might be a better choice to keep on the bench.

Wide receiver starts

Romeo Doubs, Packers vs. Lions

Doubs led the Packers in receiving yards last week against the Bills with 62 yards and a touchdown. An oft-injured receiving group in Green Bay is allowing Doubs to get more snaps and targets in than expected, and it doesn’t look like Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins will return as soon as this weekend. Doubs seems like a safe bet against a Lions defense that ranks worst in the NFL in yards allowed per pass attempt.

Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Panthers

Higgins remains Joe Burrow’s favorite deep receiver with Ja’Marr Chase out for the time being. Higgins led the team in receiving yards against the Browns on Monday night with 49 in the air and one touchdown. The Panthers have allowed over 250 receiving yards in each of their last two showings, which is good news for Burrow and Higgins.

Wide receiver sits

Brandin Cooks, Texans vs. Eagles

The Eagles are the Eagles, and even without that consideration, Cooks has been listed as questionable and clearly has some issues that need to be worked out with Houston’s administration. This might be obvious, but keep Cooks on your bench this week.

Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Bucs

Kupp is returning from an ankle injury to play one of the best pass defenses in the league in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the way Matt Stafford has been playing recently, combined with Kupp’s recovery process, he just doesn’t feel like a great starter for this weekend. His playing time may be limited to protect his health, he may re-injure his ankle, and they Bucs may just defend the pass very well, but I wouldn’t start Kupp in Week 9.